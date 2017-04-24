Powerful civil society leaders are demanding the resignations of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chair Jane Ansah and graft busting body.

Speaking at a newa conference on Saturday in Lilongwe, Centre for the Development of People (Cedep) chief executive officer Gift Trapence said Justice Ansah must go because she can no longer be trusted with organising an election following her failure to hold the Lilongwe south east, Lilongwe Msozi north by-elections and two other local government by-elections in Lilongwe and Dedza.

"We want to condemn the partisan interests of the current MEC chair Justice Jane Ansah primarily by condemning a proposal for elections to be won by a simple majority of 50+1 we believe that Malawi alone must decide the matter now because of her partisan behaviour we demand for her immediate replace as MEC chair,"

The Malawi Electoral Commission said the government has failed to fund K300 million needed for the by-elections.

"It is very doubtful Mrs Ansah will be able to handle the 2019 general election," said Trapence flanked by Dorothy Ngoma, Robert Mkwezalamba, Billy Mayaya and Macdonald Sembereka.

"The postponement of elections due to lack of funds is an affront to the flourishing of democracy in this country . It is the duty of the Malawi Electoral Commission that it requests adequate resources from Government to meet its need," said Trapence.

Trapence said it is clear that with Ansah on the seat Malawi should forget having credible elections come 2019.