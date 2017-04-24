24 April 2017

Malawi: Maneb Say Msce Certificates to Be Issued This Year

By Tiwonge Kumwenda

The Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) has assured all successful candidates of the 2014 to 2016 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) that they will receive their certificates this year.

The successful candidates were using notification of results when applying for the job.

MANEB spokesperson Simeon Maganga said the organization has already finalized the whole process.

He said MANEB failed to produce the certificates for MSCE students in three consecutive years because of lack of lack security printer.

"I have to confess here that we indeed failed to produce the MSCE to 2014-2016 successful candidates but I assure them that they will all get this year. We failed because we were looking for the expert who are having security printer to produce the certificates," said Maganga.

He disclosed that the problem will not affect students who are expected to sit for the exams this year and above saying "the problem is over."

The MANEB spokesperson however warned head teachers that are holding students certificate because of personal issues.

According to him, MSCE certificates are part of government properties.

He however urged the students to make sure that they pay all fees required to obtain the certificate.

