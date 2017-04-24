Lilongwe — Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) said there is need for collective collaboration among various stakeholders in order to address the issues affecting Gender Based Violence (GBV) and human trafficking.

NCA Country representative, Sten Villumstad said this Friday in Lilongwe during GBV Proposal Development Partner and Stakeholder Consultation meeting at Crossroads Hotel.

He said collective efforts were the only surest ways of addressing some of the bottlenecks that communities are facing in order contain GBV and human trafficking.

Villumstad pointed out that NCA is not out in the communities addressing issues of GBV and human trafficking but it believes in partnership with churches, mosques, public institutions and in the public sphere.

"NCA provide knowledge, experiences, technical skills and financial resources to various stakeholders who are involved in addressing these issues in our communities," the NCA Country Representative added.

He said the introduction to the strategic plan for 2016 to 2020 indicates that in Malawi, GBV is prevalent and the overall aim of the programme is to see women and girls live free from it and contribute to its reduction in project areas.

"The vast majority affected by various forms of GBV are women and girls due to gender discrimination and social norms upholding GBV," Villumstad explained.

He said a survey carried out by United Nations (UN) women in collaboration with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and government of Malawi in 17 districts in the country in 2012 found out that the three forms of violence are prevalent.

The NCA Country Representative said these forms of violence are sexual, physical and psychosocial violence.

"About 60.8 per cent females vs 29.8 per cent males reported ever experiencing sexual violence, 18.8 per cent males vs 64.2 percent reported experiencing physical violence and 42 per cent males against 54.4 females reported experiencing psychosocial violence," he outlined.

He thanked the Royal Norwegian Embassy for their continued financial support in their programmes.

National Coordinator for Malawi Net against Trafficking (M-NAT), Maxwell Matewere said the country has limited public knowledge on trafficking.

He said domestic and international trafficking is on the rise hence the need to address the situation.

"We have a lot of things to do in order to reduce cases of human trafficking in the country. We need to development strong networks to counter the malpractice," Matewere viewed.