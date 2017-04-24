Son to late Joseph Hill who was leader of the famous Jamaican based Reggae Group Culture is expected to perform live in Malawi on 3rd June 2017 courtesy of Impakt Events.

Joseph Hill, who was the mainstay of influential roots-reggae group Culture, collapsed and died in Germany in August, 2006 at age 57.

Impakt Events Executive Director Lucius Banda exclusively confirmed that Kenyata is indeed coming to the Warm Heart of Africa in an interview with Nyasa Times.

According to Banda, everything including payments to the reggae star has been finalized.

The show will take place at Civo Stadium in the Capital City Lilongwe.

"Kenyata Hill is indeed coming to Malawi and everything is set. Tickets for the show will be on the market starting from next week and will be sold at K10,000.00. An early bird catches a worm so I urge all Malawians to start buying the tickets in advance once they are on the market because at the door they will have to cough K12,000.00," said Banda.

Banda revealed that Black Missionaries Banda, Soul Rider and Skeffa Chimoto will be among the local artists to support the show.