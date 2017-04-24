LLOYD MUTASA was mobbed like a rock star here yesterday after his Glamour Boys squeezed life out of Hwange and took home all three points after a spectacular smash-and-grab raid at the Colliery powered them to their maiden Castle Lager Premiership victory of the season.

Newboy Emmanuel Mandiranga scored the priceless goal deep in time added on to give DeMbare a priceless victory as the country's biggest football club continued with a winning run that saw them win the Independence Cup a few days ago.

Having dropped two vital points in their last away match when they allowed Triangle to claw their way from two goals down to force a 2-2 draw in the Lowveld, Dynamos got their victory here to spark wild celebrations among their army of travelling fans.

Mandiranga was on hand to steer the ball home after the home defence failed to clear the ball that was swung into the box from a corner by Mutasa's son Wisdom.

"I am a happy man today and will have a peaceful night. We kept believing that we can win the match and we continued attacking and luckily we got rewarded," said Mutasa.

"My aim is to do better than last year and as for my celebration style, I can say I am not the only one who does that after an important win as we have the likes of Conte (Antonio), Mourinho (Jose) and Klopp (Jurgen) in Europe who do the same."

The coach was mobbed by ecstatic DeMbare fans and Mutasa, again overwhelmed by the emotions, was close to tears in the post-match interview.

Hwange coach Nation Dube was at a loss for words after the game.

"I am in shock over the soft goal we conceded. After missing those chances and we give away a soft goal like that is something difficult to take in. I can't believe what I saw today," said Dube.

The hosts started brightly while Dynamos took long to settle down.

As early as the sixth minute, veteran striker Gilbert Zulu got a chance inside the box but blazed his effort over the bar with DeMbare goalminder Tonderayi Mateyaunga a beaten man.

The Glamour Boys' only chance in the opening half came in the 18th minute but former Hwange defender Phakamani Dube's dipping free-kick from the edge of the box was acrobatically tipped over the bar by Hwange goalie Taimon Mvula.

The coalminers continued camping in the DeMbare half with a fine Shepherd Gadzikwa cross in the 22nd minute heroically scooped out for a corner-kick by defender Elisha Muroiwa who almost conceded an own goal in the process.

From the resultant corner-kick overlapping defender Gerald Ndlovu was allowed a free header in the box but agonisingly headed wide with a yawning net in front of him.

After the break, the script was the same as Dynamos continued to play second fiddle to Chipangano.

It wasn't particularly a good afternoon for the highly-rated Quality Kangadzi who was marked by the Hwange defence marshalled by Gerald Ndlovu.

He was dragged out in the 76th minute for Wisdom Mutasa whose inspired runs on the right brought some life into Dynamos' game.

Ten minutes from the end Hwange midfielder Gadzikwa missed another glorious opportunity from a goalmouth melee as his shot whistled inches past the right upright with the Hwange bench already celebrating.

Then there was to be the last-minute twist to the game as Mandiranga's header rolled home to leave many home fans in tears after the final whistle.

Hwange have no time to mourn forever as they have to dust themselves up and be ready for a tricky away tie against Bantu Rovers in Bulawayo this Wednesday.

Teams

Hwange: T Mvula; C Phiri; H Kaunda; G Ndlovu; M Mekiwa; O Moyo; C Muleya; S Gadzikwa; N Chinyerere; J Kaunda( M. Mpofu 75th min); G Zulu

Dynamos: T Mateyaunga; P Dube; C Rusere; E Muroiwa; L Zvasiya; T Chipunza; P Makaha; Q Kangadzi( W Mutasa 76th min); E Christian; E Mandiranga; M Mambare (T Sadiki 66th min).

Hwange . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0 Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1