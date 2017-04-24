24 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Polling in Jubilee Party Nominations Starts in Five Counties

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allAfrica.com
(file photo).
By Kennedy Kimanthi

Jubilee Party nominations have kicked off in Kirinyaga, Bomet, Baringo, Nandi and Elegeyo-Marakwet counties with most polling stations being open by 6am.

Most polling stations in Kirinyaga County were open by 6am and voting started at 6.30am.

Ballot papers being used this time round are black and white unlike those used in the failed Friday polls which were coloured.

The ballot papers are not perforated and can only be manually torn from the booklet.

A voter, Mr James Karanja, said he was happy with preparations for the Monday primaries.

The presiding officer at Kaitheri polling station in Kerugoya, Ms Rachael Muriuki, said adequate preparations had been made.

"We have more than enough ballot papers," Ms Muriuki said.

In Baringo County, polling kicked off smoothly but voters in Eldama Ravine complained of delays in the distribution of ballot papers.

More on This

Jubilee to Hold Fresh Party Nominations On Monday, Tuesday

Jubilee Party will hold fresh nominations on Monday and Tuesday across the country, after the exercise aborted in 21… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.