Jubilee Party nominations have kicked off in Kirinyaga, Bomet, Baringo, Nandi and Elegeyo-Marakwet counties with most polling stations being open by 6am.

Most polling stations in Kirinyaga County were open by 6am and voting started at 6.30am.

Ballot papers being used this time round are black and white unlike those used in the failed Friday polls which were coloured.

The ballot papers are not perforated and can only be manually torn from the booklet.

A voter, Mr James Karanja, said he was happy with preparations for the Monday primaries.

The presiding officer at Kaitheri polling station in Kerugoya, Ms Rachael Muriuki, said adequate preparations had been made.

"We have more than enough ballot papers," Ms Muriuki said.

In Baringo County, polling kicked off smoothly but voters in Eldama Ravine complained of delays in the distribution of ballot papers.