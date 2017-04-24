24 April 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Three Chadians Arrested for Terrorism in Nigeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michael Olugbode

Three Chadians have been arrested in connection with terrorism by the Nigerian troops engaging Boko Haram in the North-east.

The Chadians were arrested in a foiled terrorist attack between Borno and Adamawa States border.

According to a statement by Major Akinloye Badare, the Army Public Relations Officer of the 28 Task Force Brigade, Mubi, the troops foiled the attacks of insurgents on Madagali town in Adamawa; and Limankara village in Borno State.

He said of those arrested, three were Chadian Boko Haram terrorists.

Badare said before the attacks could be foiled, there were exchanged of gunshots for about two hours after which three Chadian Boko Haram terrorists at Madagali and Limankara were apprehended.

Badare also said in the statement he issued yesterday that before the attempted attacks, troops of 192 Battalion, 26 Task Force, killed six Boko Haram terrorists in clearance operations at Dissa and Patawe villages of Borno State.

He alerted that the terrorists were fleeing into communities bordering the Sambisa forest that was captured last December by the military.

Limankara is a border village with Cameroon, and 151 kilometres south of Maiduguri, the state capital.

Nigeria

Army Chief Charges Frontline Troops On Discipline

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have been charged to remain discipline, dedicated and vigilant while discharging their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.