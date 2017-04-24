Nigeria: Three Chadians Arrested for Terrorism in Nigeria

Three Chadians have been arrested in connection with terrorism by the Nigerian troops engaging Boko Haram in the North-east.

The Chadians were arrested in a foiled terrorist attack between Borno and Adamawa States border.

According to a statement by Major Akinloye Badare, the Army Public Relations Officer of the 28 Task Force Brigade, Mubi, the troops foiled the attacks of insurgents on Madagali town in Adamawa; and Limankara village in Borno State.

He said of those arrested, three were Chadian Boko Haram terrorists.

Badare said before the attacks could be foiled, there were exchanged of gunshots for about two hours after which three Chadian Boko Haram terrorists at Madagali and Limankara were apprehended.

Badare also said in the statement he issued yesterday that before the attempted attacks, troops of 192 Battalion, 26 Task Force, killed six Boko Haram terrorists in clearance operations at Dissa and Patawe villages of Borno State.

He alerted that the terrorists were fleeing into communities bordering the Sambisa forest that was captured last December by the military.

Limankara is a border village with Cameroon, and 151 kilometres south of Maiduguri, the state capital.