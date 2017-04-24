24 April 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

West Africa: Nigeria Battles for Chess World Cup Ticket As West Africa Tourney Begins in Monrovia

By Alex Monye

The West African Chess Championship Tagged The Zone 4.4 Chess tourney, commenced yesterday in Monrovia capital city of Liberia, with the highest rated Nigerian Chess player, Fide Master Bomo Kigigha, leading other players to the tournament, which ends on the April 30.

According to organisers of the tournament, all the Nigerian players taking part in the Chess master tournament travelled at their own expenses. The winner of the West Africa tournament would be awarded the title of International Master and would also pick the ticket to represent the Western Africa region at the Chess World Cup later this year at Tbilisi, Georgia.

Other players that are competing for titles at the event include Fide Master Anwuli Daniel, Fide Master Femi Balogu and Veteran Fide Master Erhabor David.Nigeria international Master, Adu Oladapo, has won the championship back to back in 2015 and 2016. He would not be participating in this year tournament, which has opened door for another Nigerian to become an international master.

