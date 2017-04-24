Ghana: Who Is the Richest Dancehall Artist?

The Ghana music industry has and it is growing. A few years ago, it was so hard to hear a musician charge as much as 50,000 or 100,000 cedis just to play a show.

But today, the likes of Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and others can quote an amount they are worth.

Stonebwoy

Born in Ashaiman in 1988 in the Greater Accra region of Ghana.Stonebwoy is the stage name of Livingstone Etse Satekla.A Ghanaian Afropop, dancehall, and reggae artiste.He is the CEO of Burniton Music Group.

Many Ghanaians recognize him as one of the leading Reggae and Dancehall artists in the country and 2015 seem to be his biggest year.

He won the Artist of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards and went on to win the Best International Act: Africa at the 2015 BET Awards.He has won the Bass Awards, African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMA) and so on and so forth.

There was a news reportage that he rejected a deal worth $80,000 dollars proposed by GLO but he eventually came out to deny. But we can confirm that in the year 2015, he inked an endorsement deal with car brand KIA.

According to further research done by us indicates that in 2017 alone he landed two endorsement deals, master Card funded MASO, as well as a gold endorsement deal.

Culminating all these together coupled with the number of shows and the amount he charges, cars .building, investment et al,As at this year 2017 , we can state that Stonebwoy's total net worth is estimated to be $5.5 million.

Shatta Wale

Born October 17th, 1984 in Accra, Ghana as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr. but known is showbiz as Shatta Wale Bandana.

After a senior high school, he released the hit track named Bandana from Ghana, which was successful in the Ghanaian music industry in 2004.

In 2013, he released the song Dancehall King, which propelled his resurgence into the Ghana music.

A reggae-dancehall musician and producer Shatta Wale who became well-known for his hit song titled Dancehall King eventually helped him winning the Artiste of the Year at the 2014 edition of the Ghana Music Awards.

He also featured as an actor in Shattered Lives with Bisa Kdei and Majid Michel.

Shatta is devoted to charity projects and during Christmas festivities of 2014, he visited the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Ghana's biggest hospital to donate generously to the Children's Block worth thousands of Ghanaian cedi.

He also donated to the victims of the disasters that occurred in Accra on June 2015. The group of celebrities including him brought along food, clothes and other needed supplies.

Shatta is the leader, CEO and founder of the Shatta Movement.He was picked as the brand ambassador of Guinness Ghana Breweries in 2014, along with some other musicians including EL, Reggie Rockstone, and Fuse ODG for Made of Black campaign.

He has been nominated and won several awards.From African Muzik Magazine Awards, Ghana Music Awards,4ste Tv Awards, Nigerian Entertainment Awards,International Reggae and World Music Awards,etc.

Shatta, the dance hall superstar was also unveiled as the brand ambassador for the energy drink, Rush Energy Drink.

His net worth is estimated to be about $6 million as at this year 2017.