Ghana: Shatta Wale's Son Gradually Growing Sergeant Lee's Hairstyle

Shatta Wale's son, Majesty is gradually growing up and he's looking absolutely handsome.

Guess what? His parents have decided to adopt Sergeant Lee's hairstyle for him.

In case you don't know who Sergeant Lee is, just listen to Shatta Wale's 'taking over' song and you will definitely get to know who Sergeant Lee is.

Majesty is now 3 years old. We all can now say that Shatta Wale is a huge fan of Sergeant Lee to the extent of adopting his hairstyle for his son, Majesty.

He's looking good in his new hairstyle, isn't it?