24 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Safaricom Network Breakdown Affects Millions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: CIO Kenya
Network tower (file photo).

Millions of Safaricom customers were unable to make calls Monday morning after the mobile service provider experienced a technical hitch.

The technical problem affected subscribers countrywide with the company saying it is working to resolve the issue.

“Sorry we are having a slight technical fault with the network services countywide but the issue is being resolved,” the company posted on its Twitter account.

Data from Communications Authority of Kenya shows that Safaricom has the highest number of mobile subscribers with 26.6 million customers.

 

Kenya

Does it Cost 115 Times More to Run Two Houses of Parliament in Kenya?

Has the Cost of Running Parliament in Kenya Risen from KSh200 Million to KSh23 Billion? Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.