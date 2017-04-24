Kenya: Safaricom Network Breakdown Affects Millions

Millions of Safaricom customers were unable to make calls Monday morning after the mobile service provider experienced a technical hitch.

The technical problem affected subscribers countrywide with the company saying it is working to resolve the issue.

“Sorry we are having a slight technical fault with the network services countywide but the issue is being resolved,” the company posted on its Twitter account.

Data from Communications Authority of Kenya shows that Safaricom has the highest number of mobile subscribers with 26.6 million customers.