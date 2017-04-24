23 April 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Top 5 Ghanaian Female Celebrities Who Became Stars Through Reality Shows

By James Ayitey

Ghanaian Female Celebrities Who Became Stars Through Reality Shows - Reality TV shows have enjoyed massive follower-ship in Africa and the impact cannot be overemphasised.

Some Ghanaian celebrities gained recognition by having to attend auditions which they battled out with fellow contestants before realizing their dreams.

We present you a list of top 5 female celebrities who gained prominence through reality shows.

See below:

1. Efya

Before the fame, Efya first appeared on the "Stars of the Future" music reality as Jane.

After the show, she joined hands with her colleague from the same show, Irene Logan to form a group called Irene and Jane.

The group, however, didn't last and Efya went solo and rebranded to her current persona.

2. Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson's acting career started with a cameo role in Hotel St. James (2005), Run Baby Run (2006), Different Shades of Blue (2007) and a stint in the reality show The Next Movie Star in Nigeria (2007)

3. Wiyaala

She initially joined the "Stars of the Future" wagon but didn't make it, after that she joined"Vodafone Icons" where she contested as part of a group.

4. Becca

Becca didn't really go through the reality show but it was a reality that catapulted her to stardom.

She auditioned for TV3's "Mentors" and passed through but just before the show started, she refuted the standard deal that came with the reality show.

5. Kaakie

Before becoming the dancehall Queen, Kaakie was on the "Stars of the Future" reality show.

