Nigeria: 958 Mautech Students Caught in N30 Million Registration Scam

Yola — At least 958 students of the Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH) have fallen victims of registration scam involving N30 million.

Out of about 10,000 students that registered for the 2016/2017 academic session, the university authorities said registration fees from 958 students did not hit the TSA account.

Students and parents became enraged when the university released names of affected students and advised them to pay fresh fees before last Friday.

Some of the students interviewed said they used their ATM cards to pay online at the ICT center situated inside the university while others said they effected their registration at business centers outside of the campus since the process was online.

A student who did not want his name published blamed the University Insensitivity and victimization, saying he had completed the process at the university ICT Center and that if there was any fraud at the center, the university should trace the culprits or take responsibility.