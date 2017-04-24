Nigeria: 'I Can Solve Super Eagles Goalkeeping Problem'

As Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr continues to mull over the goalkeeping problem facing the team, an American based goalkeeper, Joel Isyag says he has what it takes to fill that gap.

Isyag who stands at over 6.2ft just signed for the Super Eagles Football Club of Maryland has already become his team's first choice shot-stopper with over six clean sheets in his last games with other individual awards.

Recall that first choice goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme has been ruled out for the rest of the season, even as the team is preparing for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against African champions, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon as well as the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in June.

Speaking from his base in the USA, the Kaduna State-born Isyag who will turn 21 this May said he is optimistic that his inclusion in the national team will make that position more competitive.

"I know that composure, positioning, sharp reflexes, agility, techniques, anticipation, ball handling, coupled with great saves are just some of the attributes of a good goalkeeper and I truly have them all.

The Super Eagles have been having goalkeeping challenges since the Lille of France safe hands; Vincent Enyeama quit the national team. The discovery of Ikeme helped to stabilize the defence for sometime but Rohr seems not to have confidence on his assistants, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi.