Nigeria: Iheanacho Makes History, Says I Won't Give Up

Alexis Sanchez was the man of the hour as Arsenal secured an extra-time 2-1 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final.

The Chilean took advantage of some lax defending to send Gunners fans wild and set up an all-London finale against Chelsea next month.City started strongly and looked to dominate possession as Arsenal's new-look five-man defence stayed deep outside their area. But it was the Gunners who found the back of the net first when Laurent Koscielny found the back of the net in the 21st minute.However, the strike - which came from a free-kick- was correctly ruled out for offside.Sergio Aguero then felt he should have been given a penalty when he clipped his own heels while under pressure from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.And a short while after Raheem Sterling saw his goal disallowed after the ball was deemed to have gone out of play, but replays showed the effort should have stood.

Arsenal tried and failed to appeal for a penalty just before half-time when Jesus Navas gave Alexis Sanchez's shirt a tug in the box.

But Wembley finally saw a goal stand in the 62nd minute when Aguero chipped Petr Cech for his 30th of the season following a lovely long pass from Yaya Toure

However, City's celebrations were short-lived when Nacho Monreal levelled the scores ten minutes later.

The wing-back arrived from deep to drive a shot in with his weaker foot, giving the Gunners a much-needed boost.

Yaya Toure went close in the 78th minute when his effort was deflected onto the post by Petr Cech's fingertip save.

City then hit the woodwork again when Fernandinho's powerful header cracked the crossbar.

Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho made history when he became the fourth substitute to be used in the FA Cup after replacing Raheem Sterling in the 106th minute, while Arsenal's Iwobi was an unused substitute.

Iheanacho has said he is not worried about concerns by Nigerian fans who wish to see him play regularly for Manchester City.

The 20-year old appears to have lost his place in the Manchester City team, as he is predominantly on the bench if he is not completely excluded from their match day squad and the Nigeria international says he is aware of what Nigerians have been saying about his lack of game time, but says he is not worried about the comments.

"I cannot pretend that I don't hear what people back home [in Nigeria] say about my lack of regular football but I will continue to fight," Iheanacho told BBC Sport.

"I don't worry about those comments. All I need to do is to keep working, keep doing well and keep improving every day".

Iheanacho also added that he is happy to have both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus - the two players who have kept him out of the team - around, as he learns from them.

"As a young player, I'm happy playing alongside these fantastic players because I learn and get better every day.

"It's a big thing for my career to compete with these players. I'm okay with the way things are going."