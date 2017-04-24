24 April 2017

Nigeria: Army, DSS Uncover Arms, Ammunition in Anambra Communities, Arrest Suspects

By Kingsley Omonobi

Authorities of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army disclosed, yesterday, that a joint security cordon-and-search operation by its troops and Department of State Services, DSS, operatives had led to the discovery of stockpiled arms and ammunition in Anambra communities.

The joint operation, which led to arrest of two suspects, followed the murder of three civilians recently as a result of land dispute between some communities in Anambra State.

A statement signed by Col Sagir Musa, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, said: "Following intelligence report, operatives of the Department of State Services, Anambra State Command and a patrol team from 302 General Support Regiment, Onitsha, successfully carried out a cordon-and-search operation on three identified locations in Amansi -- Umuru, Orukabia and Graceland Housing Estate, Nteje General Area, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

"The operation was conducted in the early hours of yesterday at about 06:00 a.m.

"In the three areas that were searched, specifically 8, Chukwunonso Ndulue Street in Graceland Housing Estate, Nsugbe, Onitsha, two suspects were arrested.

"The following arms, ammunition and other items were recovered: seven pump action guns, 44 cartridges, one hunter knife, and two cutlasses.

"Recently, the three mentioned communities (Amansi - Umuru, Orukabia and Graceland Estate Nteje), have been in acrimonious land/chieftaincy tussle. This led to the gruesome murder of three civilians allegedly by suspected thugs."

"The suspects and the exhibits will soon be handed over to the police.

"Members of the public, especially in the above communities, are please requested to continue to give useful information and report any suspicious movement of persons or objects to security agencies."

