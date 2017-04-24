24 April 2017

Ghana: No Wonder Shatta Wale Wants to Beat You

By Victor Owusu-Bediako

Multiple award winning Celebrity and Lifestyle blogger, Ameyaw Debrah tried to Troll Ghanaian Rapper Pappy Kojo On his Official twitter page Over his lifestyle stories on snap chat.

But the young rapper Response to Ameyaw the Blogger will make you laugh. Ameyaw Twitted @ Pappy Kojo:

" All hail @PAPPYKOJO the latest rothmans smoker in town. Showing off in his snaps that he can smoke. Well done".

Pappy Kojo who didn't enjoy the taunting Tweet from the lifestyle blogger Also retweet @ Ameyaw:

"Smh that's why Shatta Wale wants to beat you."

Ameyaw Debrah who everybody knows He is on a "tug of war" With the Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale for some years now and still on unsolved Case. Check The Tweets Below:

Smh that's why shatta wale wants to beat you. https://t.co/gjnHTSyzsk-- Pappy Kojo (@PAPPYKOJO) April 22, 2017

