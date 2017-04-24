Dodoma — Minister in the President's Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government, George Simbachawene, has paid glowing tribute to President John Magufuli, saying he should not be bothered by 'empty noises.'

Winding up the ministry's 2017/2018 budget estimates here on Thursday evening, Mr Simbachawene told the House that all previous presidents faced criticism from a section of the public but still surged forward and registered remarkable achievements for the nation under their leadership.

He said from the first phase government under the late Julius Nyerere, that of Ali Hassan Mwinyi, Benjamin Mkapa and Magufuli's immediate predecessor, Jakaya Kikwete, have all been mocked by people in opposition, but when they stepped out of power they were praised by the same people.

"I'm encouraging Dr Magufuli to turn a deaf ear to all this noise and maintain his grip in cleaning up this country and make his desired fundamental changes," he said. Bunge unanimously endorsed 6.57trn/- for the ministry's financial year 2017/2018, which represent a 20.72 per cent of the entire national budget amounting to 31.7trn/-.

The amount also represents an increment of 516,240,633,637/- which is 8.52 per cent compared to the current budget. Some of the highlights of the ministry's budget is the success by the government's grand plan of providing free and quality education, which has seen the enrolment tripled in many schools countrywide.

Simbachawene said enrolment for kindergarten schools shot up to 1,345,636 in 2017 compared to 971,716 registered last year.

However, he said in 2017, enrolment for Standard One pupils reached 1,842,513 compared to 1,896,584 registered last year and in total 3,188,149 were enrolled in both kindergarten and primary level this year, which represents the increase of 319,849. Minister Simbachawene said the increase in enrolment has created an infrastructure crisis in some areas.

"We are experiencing shortage of classes and laboratories. We understand that some schools are struggling to cope with the huge number of new pupils after the government announced primary and secondary education would be free," he said.

He said the ministry has directed districts and regional commissioners to continue fast -tracking construction of classrooms to address the shortage in their respective areas.

The minister insisted that Tanzanians ought to know that the free education policy did not mean that the government would finance everything to enable a student to acquire education. He said parents and other stakeholders should be involved in addressing some of the challenges at school.

He also said the government has managed to pay 10bn/- it owed to teachers and another 4.2bn/- for purchasing educational equipment.

Another 1.75bn/- was spent on renovating infrastructure at 19 primary schools. By March, this year, he said the government in collaboration with citizens and other stakeholders managed to complete construction of 45,348 primary school teachers' houses, but the shortage remained at 182,899 housing units.

For secondary schools, the minister said a total of 14,346 houses were built, hence cutting the shortage to 69,794 housing units.

He further said improvement in teaching environment has enabled pass rate at the National Standard Four Examinations to improve from 88.87 per cent in 2015 to 93.36 per cent in 2016, while pass rate at Standard Seven improved from 68.4 per cent in 2015 to 70.36 per cent last year.

All pupils who passed their Standard Seven exams were selected to join various secondary schools in the country this year, he said.