Nigeria: Police Warns Ikorodu Obas Against Conspiring With Criminals

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, has warned traditional rulers in Ikorodu area against harbouring criminals who were unleashing terror on their subjects.

Owoseni gave the warning on Sunday during an interactive meeting with traditional rulers in Ikorodu over the incessant violent crimes by suspected militants in the area.

The police boss expressed sadness over incessant kidnapping, pipeline vandalism, robbery, cultism and killings of innocent persons in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that four police men, an army captain and a civilian were on killed by suspected militants in Isawo area of Ikorodu on April 9.