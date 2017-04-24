24 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Warns Ikorodu Obas Against Conspiring With Criminals

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, has warned traditional rulers in Ikorodu area against harbouring criminals who were unleashing terror on their subjects.

Owoseni gave the warning on Sunday during an interactive meeting with traditional rulers in Ikorodu over the incessant violent crimes by suspected militants in the area.

The police boss expressed sadness over incessant kidnapping, pipeline vandalism, robbery, cultism and killings of innocent persons in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that four police men, an army captain and a civilian were on killed by suspected militants in Isawo area of Ikorodu on April 9.

Nigeria

Insurgency War - Group Gives Buhari Nod for Second Term

The National Coalition of Patriots for Positive Change has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to seek a second term in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.