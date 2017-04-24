Nigeria: APC Chieftain Wants Stiffer Laws Against Corrupt Officials

Jalingo — A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Ben Adaji, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate a law to ban corrupt politicians from holding public office in the country.

Mr Adaji, who aspired on APC platform to represent Ankpa Federal Constituency in Kogi during the 2015 general elections, made the call at a news conference in Jalingo, Taraba State, at the weekend.

He said the call became necessary following ongoing recovery of huge sums of money from houses, toilets, shops, farmlands and grave yards by anti-graft agencies.

The politician said unless more efforts were made in the crusade against corruption, Nigeria will not attain its desired development.

"With the volume of money being recovered on daily basis from these unpatriotic politicians and other public office holders, it has become necessary to take drastic measures to root such people out of the system," Adaji said.

He advised the president to take advantage of the ongoing constitutional review efforts to come up with laws that would permit establishment of special courts for corruption cases.