24 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: APC Chieftain Wants Stiffer Laws Against Corrupt Officials

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Magaji Isa

Jalingo — A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Ben Adaji, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate a law to ban corrupt politicians from holding public office in the country.

Mr Adaji, who aspired on APC platform to represent Ankpa Federal Constituency in Kogi during the 2015 general elections, made the call at a news conference in Jalingo, Taraba State, at the weekend.

He said the call became necessary following ongoing recovery of huge sums of money from houses, toilets, shops, farmlands and grave yards by anti-graft agencies.

The politician said unless more efforts were made in the crusade against corruption, Nigeria will not attain its desired development.

"With the volume of money being recovered on daily basis from these unpatriotic politicians and other public office holders, it has become necessary to take drastic measures to root such people out of the system," Adaji said.

He advised the president to take advantage of the ongoing constitutional review efforts to come up with laws that would permit establishment of special courts for corruption cases.

Nigeria

Insurgency War - Group Gives Buhari Nod for Second Term

The National Coalition of Patriots for Positive Change has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to seek a second term in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.