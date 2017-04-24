Nigeria: Insurgency War - Group Gives Buhari Nod for Second Term

The National Coalition of Patriots for Positive Change has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to seek a second term in office to sustain the war against insurgency.

During a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the coalition, led by Charles Mbani, National President and Israel Akindele, Secretary General said the president deserved another term in office.

The group said after a critical assessment of the administration in the past two years, it came to the conclusion that that Buhari performed 'creditably well'.

"As such he deserves our commendation and also, worthy of another term in office because of his sterling performance, which we would all agree is what our dear country needs at this critical stage of our existence," the coalition said.

The coalition further said it was delighted to identify with the administration of President Buhari saying, "This is because of his avowed commitment to the continued existence of the Nigerian nation. Buhari has indeed fulfilled his campaign promises to Nigerians in two years of his administration."