Kenya: Victorious Leopards Up to Second, Ulinzi Hit Mathare

AFC Leopards on Saturday leapfrogged Gor Mahia into second place on the SportPesa Premier League standings on goal difference after a 2-1 triumph over Thika United.

Ulinzi Stars were, however, the biggest winners of the day and weekend. The soldiers thumped an off-form Mathare United 5-1 in Nakuru County.

Ulinzi's evergreen forward Stephen Waruru was responsible for much of the damage inflicted on Mathare in this contest.

At the Thika County stadium, a sleek Leopards outfit were handed all the conditions to thrive by a supportive capacity crowd, but then, the players were slowed down by a bumpy surface.

This didn't matter in the end, as the ever reliable Ghana hotshot Gilbert Fiamenyo scored a beautiful solo goal in the opening half.

New signing Whyvone Isuza - formerly at Mathare United - killed the game with Leopards' second. Mzee Salim scored for Thika at the death, but it only turned out to be a consolation.

Fiamenyo's goal just after the hour mark was a real beauty. The stocky forward nicely controlled a lofted 25-yard pass from Isuza next to the corner flag on the left hand side of the pitch.

BEAT HIS MARKER

He then dazzled past his marker towards Eluid Emase's goal, and then unleashed a weighted shot that found its way inside the far end post.

Later on, Isuza reacted quickest after Emase had spilled a shot, and poked the resultant ball home for the second goal of the game.

"I am happier with our performance as compared to the result. The commitment from my players was top notch. I am however disappointed we conceded at the end but this three points would do," Leopards coach Stewart Hall said.

At Afraha Stadium, a high flying Ulinzi were three goals up by the half hour mark.

Harambee Stars triallists Brian Birgen and Samuel Onyango combined to give the hosts the lead inside four minutes, as the later benefited from the former's pass to score.

Seven minutes later, it was Waruru's turn to make the most of Birgen's pass. The Kenya international then released a firm shot into the back of the net for his fourth goal of the season.

Mathare, missing the services of suspended head coach Francis Kimanzi, fought back and halved the deficit through Derrick Onyango's long-range strike.

Further goals from Waweru, Enosh Ochieng and Daniel Waweru sealed the result for Ulinzi.

"It isn't a good result. It is long since we lost by such a margin. However it is a big learning lesson for the boys, most of whom are U20 national team players," Mathare United assistant coach Salim Ali explained afterwards.

The result enables Ulinzi to move to fourth on the log. Mathare United remain the bottom half.