23 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Minister Turns Down Eskom Board's Proposed R30m Pension Payout for Molefe

Tagged:

Related Topics

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has turned down Eskom's proposal to give its former CEO Brian Molefe a R30m pension payout.

She said on Sunday that she had considered the Eskom board's reasoning in formulating the proposed pension payout, and could not support it.

"I found the argument presented by the board on why the pension arrangement was conceived lacking in legal rationale, and it cannot be substantiated as a performance reward, because Mr Molefe has already been granted a performance bonus for his contribution to the turnaround of Eskom," she said.

"Nor is the proposed pension payout justifiable in light of the current financial challenges faced, not only by State-Owned Companies (SOCs), but by the country as a whole."

She said she had asked Eskom and the other five SOCs to demonstrate financial prudence and social consciousness when considering executive payments.

"Given that I was not a party to the contract of employment concluded between the Eskom board and Mr Molefe, I have instructed the board to urgently engage Mr Molefe and report back to me with an appropriate pension proposal within seven days."

She said it was unfortunate that such a sensitive and private matter had been "handled so recklessly".

She also asked the board to investigate how its proposal had got into the public domain before she had the opportunity to consider it.

Source: News24

South Africa

Ex Police Unit Chief Reports for Duty - Lawyer

Former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza arrived at the unit's headquarters in Pretoria on Monday morning, his lawyer Comfort… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.