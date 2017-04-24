23 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: 'Watery Diarrhoea' Hits Hundreds in Sudan's White Nile State

Tagged:

Related Topics

Um Jar — Hundreds of people in the area of Um Jar in White Nile State are reportedly suffering from 'watery diarrhoea'.

Mohamed Idris, Coordinator at the Um Jar Health Centre told Radio Dabanga that about 900 people in the area are stricken by 'watery diarrhoea'. "Luckily, the disease did not cause any deaths so far."

He added that "The centre is in dire need of Flagyl drips and Sandostatin injections. The medicines would be too expensive for many patients though, as one drip dose or injection cost SDG50 ($7)."

The most affected villages are Arafa, Andalus, Mabrouka, and El Hasnab.

The White Nile State Minister of Health, Tarig Omar Bureiga, attributed the disease to the people's drinking polluted water from the canals linked with the While Nile.

Cholera

Since September last year, people in eastern and central Sudan report cases of 'watery diarrhoea'. Medics in the capital Khartoum and Sudanese specialists abroad have confirmed that the disease concerns cholera. The Sudanese authorities however, have instructed all medics and health workers to mention watery diarrhoea only.

Earlier this month, a journalist was detained in El Gedaref in eastern Sudan for reporting about cholera.

Sudan

'Gireida Camps to Be Closed' - South Darfur Governor

The Governor of South Darfur has given the residents of the Gireida camps the choice between accepting the annexation of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.