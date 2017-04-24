23 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali President Pays His First Visit to Baidoa Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

A high-level delegation led by Somali President HE Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has on Sunday arrived in Baidoa, the administrative capital of Southwest state.

Several Ministers, including the the minister of defense Abdirashid Abdullahi Mohamed and members of the Federal Parliament are accompanying the President on his visit to Baidoa.

On arrival to Shati-Gadud International Airport, Somali President was warmly welcomed by top officials, including the leader of Southwest administration Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden.

During his visit, President Farmajo will meet with elders, civil society groups, leaders and Somali and AMISOM commanders to discuss on the security and the humanitarian situation.

This was the first visit by President Farmajo to a town in Somalia since his election in February 8 in Mogadishu. He paid several trips to Saudi Arabia, Kenya, Jordan and UAE.

Somalia

Roadside Bomb Kills Six Soldiers in Puntland

A military vehicle hit a roadside bomb in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region on Sunday, killing at least six… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.