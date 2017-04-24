Somalia: Somali President Pays His First Visit to Baidoa Town

A high-level delegation led by Somali President HE Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has on Sunday arrived in Baidoa, the administrative capital of Southwest state.

Several Ministers, including the the minister of defense Abdirashid Abdullahi Mohamed and members of the Federal Parliament are accompanying the President on his visit to Baidoa.

On arrival to Shati-Gadud International Airport, Somali President was warmly welcomed by top officials, including the leader of Southwest administration Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden.

During his visit, President Farmajo will meet with elders, civil society groups, leaders and Somali and AMISOM commanders to discuss on the security and the humanitarian situation.

This was the first visit by President Farmajo to a town in Somalia since his election in February 8 in Mogadishu. He paid several trips to Saudi Arabia, Kenya, Jordan and UAE.