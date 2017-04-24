23 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al Shabaab Ambushes Govt Military Convoy Near Afgoye

Heavily armed Al shabaab fighters have launched an ambush attack on Somali Military convoy near Afgoye district in Lower Shabelle region on Sunday, residents said.

The gun attack has sparked a fierce gunfight between the militants and the Somali national Army (SNA) forces. The exact number of the casualties still remain unclear.

The convoy which left Afgoye early in the morning came under Al shabaab attack at Marerey area. The military officials in the region were unreachable for comment on the incident.

Al shabaab has intensified its ambush attacks on SNA and AMISOM troops' convoy and bases in the southern Lower Shabelle region over the past few years.

