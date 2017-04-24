Tanzania: Burundian Refugees Abscond From Camp

Bukoba — Thirty-three Burundian refugees, including 17 children were on Thursday night intercepted at Mutukula border in Misenyi District after they allegedly escaped from Mtenderi Refugees' Camp in Kigoma Region.

The Kagera Regional Immigration Officer (RIO), Mr Abdallah Towo, told reporters that on being interrogated, the escapees confessed that they were heading for Nachingare Refugees' Camp in neighbouring Uganda.

According to Mr Towo, the Burundian refugees had opted to move out after facing food shortage at Mtenderi Refugees' Camp.

He elaborated that arrangements were being made in collaboration with the UN Refugees' Agency (UNHCR) to transport them to Lumasi Receiving Centre in Ngara District to await action to return them to Mtenderi camp.

He further said this was the second incident involving Burundi refugees