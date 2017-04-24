Tanzania: NGOs to Pump Over 1.7 Million Euros in PWD Support

The European Committee for Training and Agriculture (CEFA), an Italian non-governmental organization (NGO) in collaboration with partners has launched a multi-sectoral initiative that aims at fostering the inclusion of people with disabilities within Dar es Salaam community.

Speaking during the launch of the new initiative funded by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) yesterday at the Jakaya Kikwete Youth Park in Dar es Salaam, CEFA Country Representative, Darion De Nicola, unveiled that the project dubbed 'All Inclusive' and worth over 1.7 million Euros aims at fostering lives of people with disabilities (PWDs) and will be conducted for three years.

The CEFA chief disclosed that the project has three main pillars which aim to increase the country health system's effectiveness in addressing the challenges encountered by PWDs as well as to improve their economic conditions and caregivers living in Dar es Salaam.

He disclosed that the third pillar of the project is to foster people with disabilities' social inclusion within the community, where the significance of the project will be the creation of a new rehabilitation centre in Kawe.

Speaking on the rehabilitation centre to be built in Kawe, Com Sol representatives said following the impressive data report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), his organisation in collaboration with the Ivrea Sisters decided to build a community based rehabilitation centre aiming at increasing high quality rehabilitation services to meet the PWDs.

COM Sol representatives said their centre will comprise of a vocational training centre which will train PWDs and others and that doing so is part of their efforts to facilitate the implementation of the disability act passed by the government in order to see people with disabilities are equally treated and without any discrimination.

Nicola named other partners of the project who also target to improve the lives of marginalised group in the city of Dar es Salaam as two Italians NGOs, Com Sol and CO.PE and two local institutions CCBRT and the Association of Tanzania Employers(ATE).

According to Nicola, the project will see 600 people with disabilities trained, 1000 beneficiaries assisted in seeking employment and sensitizing 180 companies on the inclusion of people with disabilities in the labor market, out of which at least 50 of them will adopt measures for favouring the employment of PWDs.

Also, the project will strengthen the governmental school, Yombo vocational Training Centre as well as 10,260 students and teachers who will be sensitised on school inclusion and eliminating architectural barriers in five primary schools.

Apart from that, the project to be conducted for three years in the city will see 102 beneficiaries who will be supported in establishing income generating activities as part of efforts to improve their lives. The 'All Inclusive' project will be completed in February 2020.