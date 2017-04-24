23 April 2017

Tanzania: Growth in Communication Sector Boosts Economy

By Maureen Odunga

The contribution of the communications sector into the country's economy has grown from 12.1 per cent in 2015 to 14.3 in 2016 respectively.

This was said by the Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications (Communications), Eng Maria Sasabo, during a workers council meeting of the sector in Dar es Salaam, yesterday.

"Conducive environment put in place by the government has led to the positive results due to an increase in the number of mobile phone subscribers from 38,808,419 users in December 2015 to 40,173,783 in December 2016," said Eng Sasabo.

She added that internet subscribers have also gone up from 17,263,623 in 2015 to 19,862,525 users in 2016. "Implementation of the National ICT Broadband Backbone (NICTBB) is in its third and fourth phase, until March this year, 11 regions had already been reached," she observed.

The regions include 300 kms Dar es Salaam, Mwanza 36 kms, Arusha 58 kms, Tanga 43.28 kms, Moshi 35.08 kms, Mbeya 6.9 kms, Shinyanga 2.3 kms, Musoma 2.1 kms, Biharamulo 0.2 kms, Morogoro 18 kms and Dodoma 42 kms.

The PS pointed out that the construction of the NICTBB has enabled major improvements in the communications sector to a wide coverage. She cited the advantages as low costs, accelerated service delivery, increased access to communication services and partnerships among regional integrations.

She, however, observed that establishment of the National Data Centre has helped in the storage, security, confidentiality and integration of data in the country.

Eng Sasabo cited several challenges, including lack of funds to cater for implementation of various development projects, limited awareness on the importance of possession of residential address and postcodes.

"The communication sector in collaboration with the local government and regional administration has prepared an awareness creation strategy on the importance of residential addresses and postcodes. However, the ministry has encouraged the private sector to participate in the development of infrastructures," she noted.

On her part, the Chairperson of a branch of the Tanzania Union of Government and Health Employees (TUGHE) at the ministry, Ms Grace Chalila, said they were committed to see that the government's vision of becoming an industrialised country is being fulfilled.

