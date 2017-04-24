Tanzania: Union Issues Set for Ironing

Dodoma — A governing body responsible for Union issues will convene to resolve pending matters, including establishing a joint finance commission and finance account, one of the three pending problems of the Tanganyika-Zanzibar Union.

The Minister of State, Vice-President's Office, Union and Environment, January Makamba, said here, yesterday, that challenges and gaps facing the Africa's oldest Union will soon be resolved as a Joint Committee of the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar is expected to meet this year for the purpose.

Other union issues include Isles shares in the Central Bank (BoT) as well as motor vehicle registration wrangle.

"We have made positive headways in addressing Union issues and improving Union matters with a view of strengthening our Union," Minister Makamba said at a press briefing over the forthcoming 53rd Union anniversary to be held for the first time in Dodoma.

Over 15,000 people are expected to attend the celebration at Jamhuri Stadium, according to the event coordinator, Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament, Labour, Employment, Youth and Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama. President John Magufuli is expected to preside over the ceremony, she added. According to Makamba, Union issues had dropped to three from 15 in 2006. "Union matters also increased to 22 from 11," he said.

The Minister was confident that existence of proper procedures and systems to handle Union issues and matters was clear reason Tanzania marks 53rd anniversary, next Wednesday.

Tensions between the Mainlanders and Zanzibaris has been resurfacing strangely in the registration of motor vehicles, with the two sides of the Union treating motor vehicles from the other as foreign-registered.

A vehicle registered in the semi-autonomous island entering the mainland and vice versa is subjected to a 20 per cent import tax. But, the Minister said a legislation seeking to amend the Road Traffic Act of 1953 and accommodate new developments is underway.

Notwithstanding, Mr Makamba said, "Anytime from now the legislation will be amended and therefore end the dispute." He also said documents with regards to the stake of Zanzibar in the Bank of Tanzania are available and procedures were being carried out to identify and issue dividends.

After the dissolution of the East Africa Currency Board, Zanzibar and Tanganyika contributed to the initial capital and subsequent establishment of the BoT. Zanzibar claims that it contributed 11 per cent of the shares, yet it had not been paid its legitimate dividend, thus sparking concern over the Union.

"We have the documents and I can confirm it will be resolved soon," Mr Makamba told reporters. This year's Union celebrations are expected to be exceptional, Minister Mhagama, explained that other than the usual traditional dance, guard of honour and commandos exhibiting their talents, secondary students from the capital are expected to showcase their patriotism squad.

The six-hour event from 7am will also be attended by senior government leaders from both parts of the Union, political and religious leaders, envoys and the citizens. The Dodoma Regional Commissioner (RC), Jordan Rugimbana, said the region was ready to host the national event.