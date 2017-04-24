Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Meets Wali of East Darfur

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic , the Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for Party Affairs, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed met, Sunday, at the Re[publican Palace, the Wali (governor) of East Darfur State, Anas Omer who briefed him on the overall situations in East Darfur State.

The Wali said in press statements following the meeting that he presented a detailed report on the performance of his government and the stability the state witnesses in all domains.

He said the state will witness more comprehensive development efforts concerning production increase and realization of peace and stability in all the localities of the state.