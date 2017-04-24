23 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Meets Wali of East Darfur

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic , the Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for Party Affairs, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed met, Sunday, at the Re[publican Palace, the Wali (governor) of East Darfur State, Anas Omer who briefed him on the overall situations in East Darfur State.

The Wali said in press statements following the meeting that he presented a detailed report on the performance of his government and the stability the state witnesses in all domains.

He said the state will witness more comprehensive development efforts concerning production increase and realization of peace and stability in all the localities of the state.

Sudan

Sudan's Agricultural Bank Signs Agreements With Us Companies

The Sudanese Agricultural Bank has signed four agreements with major American companies in the fields of axial… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.