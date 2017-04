Khartoum — The Chairwoman of the Emergency Committee for Constitutional Amendments, Badriya Suleiman will hold a press conference at 02:00 afternoon Monday at the National Assembly's Green Hall.

Badriya will review in the conference work of the committee during the past period including approval of some provisional decrees and constitutional amendments such as freedoms and Police Act.

