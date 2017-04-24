23 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Dawalab Addresses the Opening Session of the Society Development Council

Khartoum — The Minister for Welfare and Social Security Mahaar Al Dawalab, has stated that meeting of the Council for Social Work in the Sudan kicked off at a time a number of social economic incentives are available backed by the outcome of the national Dialogue

The Minister who was addressing the opening session of the meeting of the Council for Social development in which the minister of social affairs in the different Sudanese states are taking part, that convening of the council meeting reflect the mechanism through which throb would be controlled and streamlined following the realization of peace and stability in the country.

The minister expressed her hope that the economic sanctions would be lifted totally in couple of month, out of the current partial sections lifting, arguing that this would help the poor social layers of the community

She underlined that social work is an integral part of the economic and political aspects in the country.

She said the social register for all citizens in the country ad that his was a unified form through which services would be delivered to each citizen, within the efforts underway to secure and ensure coordination between all institutions in the country.

