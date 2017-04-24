23 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: TV Channel of Kuwaiti Umma Party Interviews President Al-Bashir

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Al-Majlis TV channel of the Kuwaiti Umma Assembly Sunday interviewed the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, at the Republican Palace.

In a press statement, the Director of Political Affairs Information at the Republican Palace, Dr. Abdul-Malik Al-Berair, said that the meeting has tackled the political developments in Sudan and repercussions of the lifting of the US sanctions from Sudan, besides the leading role of Sudan at the regional and international arenas.

He indicated that the meeting also touched on joint Arab issues and the Sudanese - Kuwaiti relations.

Sudan

Sudan's Agricultural Bank Signs Agreements With Us Companies

The Sudanese Agricultural Bank has signed four agreements with major American companies in the fields of axial… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.