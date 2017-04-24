Sudan: TV Channel of Kuwaiti Umma Party Interviews President Al-Bashir

Khartoum — Al-Majlis TV channel of the Kuwaiti Umma Assembly Sunday interviewed the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, at the Republican Palace.

In a press statement, the Director of Political Affairs Information at the Republican Palace, Dr. Abdul-Malik Al-Berair, said that the meeting has tackled the political developments in Sudan and repercussions of the lifting of the US sanctions from Sudan, besides the leading role of Sudan at the regional and international arenas.

He indicated that the meeting also touched on joint Arab issues and the Sudanese - Kuwaiti relations.