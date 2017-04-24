23 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Directs Government Departments to Coordinate With Organizations Operating in Field of Humanitarian Work

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has instructed the government units to coordinate and cooperate with international organizations operating infield of humanitarian work through drawing up a clear-cut plan on saving the humanitarian situation for refugees of State of South Sudan.

This came while the Vice-President was chairing meeting in the Republican Palace , Sunday, which discussed issue of South Sudanese refugees in bordering States in presence of UNICEF Director, representatives of civil society organizations and United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

The Vice-President also gave directive for increasing the teams to count and register the refugees before the coming fall season, calling on civil society organizations to provide more assistance to the refugees.

The Refugees Commissioner, Dr Hamad Al-Gazouli said in press statements , that the number of South Sudanese refugees went beyond million , disclosing the Commission is embarking on setting the necessary arrangements with donors and international organizations to save the situation before the Autumn season.

