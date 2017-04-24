23 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Dr. Owisha Underlines the Need for Exchange of Views and Vision On Religious Call Issues

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Supreme Council for Call and Orientation, Dr. Jabir Idris Owisha, has underlined the need for coordination and exchange of views and vision on issues related to the Islamic Daawa or call

Dr. Owisha who received the Ministers for Social Affairs in the States, said such a gathering of ministers responsible for social and religious affairs in the states would strengthen the bonds between those involved in this area.

He briefed the ministers on all activities carried out by the federal Council and the recommendations reached during conference and workshops held recently

He underline the importance of partnership between the council and the ministries and the need to foster coordination and voluntary work in the various areas of concern

The Ministers on their parts have said it was vital for them to keep coordination and exchange of view and vision with the Council on the issues of Daawa and orientation.

