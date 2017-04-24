Somalia: UK Takes Leadership Role to Campaign for Somalia in International Level, Says Eng. Yarisow

The Minister for Information of the Federal Government of Somalia H.E. Abdirahman Omar Osman [Eng: Yarisow] has on Saturday had lengthy meeting with the UK ambassador to Somalia H.E. David Concar.

The two officials discussed about, the development of the media, the forthcoming London conference which is due to take place on the 11th of May 2017 and some other issues.

Minister Yarisow has sincerely thanked the ambassador on behalf of the government of UK's international leadership role campaign for the support of making Somalia and the implantation of Good Governance.

"The United Kingdom has taken international leadership role, so that the international countries can turn their eyes for the support of Somalia, and likewise the United Kingdom has been in past years doing campaign in the United Nations Security Council which has passed a number of resolutions to support Somalia in different sectors" said Minister Yarisow.

The UK ambassador to Somalia H.E. David Concar has underlined the important role of the media towards the development and the stability of Somalia.

Ambassador Concar has promised that the government of UK is and will stand shoulder to shoulder the Federal Government of Somalia and its citizens at this tense situation, in particular, the development of the media.

Eventually Minister Yarisow has shared with the ambassador the plans and the policies of the Ministry of Information, in which the Ministry is intending to develop the media and the support of the local journalists, so as they execute their duties in a skilful manner, and transmit the development of the country to the public.