23 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Undersecretary for Religious Orientation and Call Urges the Prayer Leaders Heading the UAE to Reflect the Positive Face of Sudan

Khartoum — The Undersecretary a the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Orientation, Hamid Yusuf Adam, has urged prayer leaders heading for the United Arab Emirates UAE on a training session to act in a way that would reflect the true spirit of the Sudan and Sudanese people.

This is the second group of payer leader to head for the UAE to receive training as part of an agreement signed between the two countries.

He said the prayer leaders should make the utmost out of the training offered, saying the ministry is determined to open the doors of cooperation with its counterparts in Egypt, Jordan and morocco beside the UAE.

