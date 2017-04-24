23 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Attorney General Cautions Lawyers On Flashy Lifestyles

By Anthony Wesaka & Tom Brian Angurini

Kampala — The Attorney General, Mr William Byaruhanga, has cautioned lawyers who have just graduated from Law Development Centre (LDC), to desist from admiring flashy senior lawyers around town.

Mr Byaruhanga sounded the warning during LDC's 44th graduation ceremony at the institution's grounds in Kampala on Friday. He was the chief guest.

"Do not allow yourselves to be confused by the flashiness and glamour of some of the lawyers that you see in town today. Their stories may not be straight forward as they seem," Mr Byaruhanga warned the lawyers. A total of 424 students graduated with a Diploma in Law, while 38 graduated with diplomas in human rights. More than 150 failed to graduate after they failed to meet the requirements.

"Many of them are very keen to get rich quickly. Beware of those because unrealistic desires may lead you into corrupt practices and that is the last thing you may want to do as a young and upcoming advocate," he added.

Supreme Court Justice Stella Arach-Amoko said LDC is in dire need of funding for infrastructure development, urging the AG to lobby for increased funding to the institution.

LDC is the only institution in the country that passes out advocates with a postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice, who are able to represent clients in court.

