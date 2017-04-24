23 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudanese Journalists Union Denounces Arrest and Deportation of Sudanese Journalist From Cairo, Egypt

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Sudanese Journalists Union on Sunday expressed its regret over the arrest, detention, denial to enter Cairo and deportation of a Sudanese Journalist, Tahir Sati, who was accompanying his sick wife for medical treatment.

In a statement it issued here the Sudanese Journalists Union said Satin obtained a valid entry visa before flying to Cairo with his wife, where he was taken to an airport detention place and kept there before his deportation back to the Sudan via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

It said the denial of Sati to accompany wife was an unbecoming attitude by the Egyptian authorities and that this was even before ink with which the foreign ministers of the two countries met and agreed to work for creating a positive climate in the relations between the two countries

The union denounces this act which will lead relations to the opposite direction of that announced the ministers it said, adding that harassing journalists and blacklisting them would not lead to creating a positive climate as desired by the officials for the betterment of relations between the two countries.

The union has called on the government of the Sudan to shoulder its responsibility and toe protect its citizens against the attempts by the Egyptian authorities to intimidate journalists.

It commended the stand of the Sudanese ambassador to Egypt, Abdul Mahmoud Abdul Haleem, along with the press attached, Rashid Abdul Rahim, who supported and stood by the side of Sati in his ordeal.

The Union said Sati was mistreated by the authorities while in detention.

Sudan

Janjaweed Leader Points a Finger at Khartoum

According to a former Darfur janjaweed leader, who was arrested in Sweden in early April, the Sudanese authorities… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.