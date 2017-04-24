Sudanese Journalists Union Denounces Arrest and Deportation of Sudanese Journalist From Cairo, Egypt

Khartoum — The Sudanese Journalists Union on Sunday expressed its regret over the arrest, detention, denial to enter Cairo and deportation of a Sudanese Journalist, Tahir Sati, who was accompanying his sick wife for medical treatment.

In a statement it issued here the Sudanese Journalists Union said Satin obtained a valid entry visa before flying to Cairo with his wife, where he was taken to an airport detention place and kept there before his deportation back to the Sudan via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

It said the denial of Sati to accompany wife was an unbecoming attitude by the Egyptian authorities and that this was even before ink with which the foreign ministers of the two countries met and agreed to work for creating a positive climate in the relations between the two countries

The union denounces this act which will lead relations to the opposite direction of that announced the ministers it said, adding that harassing journalists and blacklisting them would not lead to creating a positive climate as desired by the officials for the betterment of relations between the two countries.

The union has called on the government of the Sudan to shoulder its responsibility and toe protect its citizens against the attempts by the Egyptian authorities to intimidate journalists.

It commended the stand of the Sudanese ambassador to Egypt, Abdul Mahmoud Abdul Haleem, along with the press attached, Rashid Abdul Rahim, who supported and stood by the side of Sati in his ordeal.

The Union said Sati was mistreated by the authorities while in detention.