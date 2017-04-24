South Africa: Sharks Centre Set to Hear Fate

Sharks centre Andre Esterhuizen will appear before a SANZAAR judicial committee hearing on Monday after he was red-carded during his side's 9-all draw against the Melbourne Rebels in Durban at the weekend.

Esterhuizen is alleged to have contravened Law 10.4(j ) : Lifting a player from the ground and either dropping or driving that player's head and/or upper body into the ground whilst the player's feet are off the ground.

The judicial committee for the hearing will be Michael Heron (chairperson), De Wet Barry and John Langford.

The hearing will be held via video conference at 09:00 (SA time) on Monday.

Source: Sport24