24 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sharks Centre Set to Hear Fate

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sharks centre Andre Esterhuizen will appear before a SANZAAR judicial committee hearing on Monday after he was red-carded during his side's 9-all draw against the Melbourne Rebels in Durban at the weekend.

Esterhuizen is alleged to have contravened Law 10.4(j ) : Lifting a player from the ground and either dropping or driving that player's head and/or upper body into the ground whilst the player's feet are off the ground.

The judicial committee for the hearing will be Michael Heron (chairperson), De Wet Barry and John Langford.

The hearing will be held via video conference at 09:00 (SA time) on Monday.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Ex Police Unit Chief Reports for Duty - Lawyer

Former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza arrived at the unit's headquarters in Pretoria on Monday morning, his lawyer Comfort… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.