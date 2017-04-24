23 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Khartoum's Legislative Council Reviews Performances of Its Committees

Khartoum — The Leadership of Khartoum State Legislative Council , in a meeting which was chaired by its Chairman, Engineer Sidiq Mohamed Ali Al-Sheikh made overall review to tasks of its ad hoc committees regarding follow up implementation of the Council recommendations approved during the previous session.

The Chairman of the Council noted that the committees should set up a clear executive plan with timeframe via which follow up projects in the State , calling for presenting regular reports about complains lodged by citizens to the Council and to work for finding solutions with the concerned authorities.

The meeting gave directive for continuing in Committees work regarding paying field visits to make sure that he laws are applied, besides follow-up recommendations of the Council about performance of the executive body.

The meeting also indicated to holding joint meeting during the coming days with Ministry of Infrastructures and Transport and the Council 's Leadership to review performance of the Ministry about water supply during the Summer and preparations for the Autumn season.

The meeting, meanwhile, commended directives issued by Council of Ministers of the Khartoum State Government concerning implementation of the Legislative Council's directives about the Governor's speech before the 4th session of the Council.

