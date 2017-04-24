ZANU PF Matabeleland North provincial leadership met in Lupane Sunday and endorsed the countrywide campaign to oust the party's national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere, while also hinting a similar campaign against his cronies in the province.

Sunday's meeting heard allegations that a cabinet ally of Kasukuwere had on several occasions paid youths as much as $150 to fan factionalism.

Sources in the party told NewZimbabwe.com that the allegations were directed at higher education minister Professor Jonathan Moyo who is out of the country on government business. Prof Moyo is a key ally of Kasukuwere.

Kasukuwere, Moyo and empowerment minister Patrick Zhuwao are claimed to be leaders of the so-called G40 faction in Zanu PF which is reportedly opposed to vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa succeeding the 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa is backed by the rival Lacoste faction.

The local government minister is accused of plotting to topple President Robert Mugabe, fanning factionalism, imposing candidates and supporting Eunice Sandy Moyo and Sarah Mahoka.

Kasukuwere denies the allegations, blaming the push against him on a rival faction in the ruling party.

NewZimbabwe.com was told that provincial chairman Richard Moyo told the provincial coordinating committee that the provincial executive committee had resolved to be in solidarity with other provinces.

Matabeleland North becomes the 9th province to ratify the campaign, with Bulawayo the only one yet to openly declare.

Moyo said Mat North had been watching from the side-lines studying the situation.

"Everyone has been wondering why Matabeleland North is quiet. It's because we have been watching.

"Our position is that Matabeleland North is in solidarity with others in calling for the removal of Kasukuwere for planning and preparing to displace President Mugabe," said Moyo.

A youth member quickly interjected asking if Kasukuwere had no cronies in the province

One of the local heavyweights Obert Mpofu, who is Umguza MP, who said the province would soon start a campaign to have some bad apples removed from the party.

"We know they tried to bring this whole thing here but we refused as a province," he said.

"We have someone in the province, youths were paid to disturb programmes. People are asking about what will happen to such people and we are saying let's not mix issues.

"A date shall be planned where this issue will be dealt with. If it is Mpofu let him be disciplined."

He added; "as a province we have our own poisonous people who always cause divisions but let's finish this one first. Let's remain united and not be swayed by detractors."

Nkayi North MP Sithembiso Nyoni and deputy Minister of Information Sithokozile Mathuthu together with Mpofu were the only politburo members who attended the PCC meeting along with Minister of State in Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa's office Clifford Sibanda and several party members.