24 April 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Down but Not Out - -Rvg

It would be unwise to count out Malawi national football team now in the wake of 1-0 loss to Madagascar in Championship of African Nations (Chan) first leg at Stade Municipal de Mahamasina in Antananarivo, head coach coach Ronny van Geneugden has said.

Malawi were heading to a goal less draw until the conceded just two minutes before regulation time.

But the Belgium tactician is confident Malawi can produce a comeback in the return leg set for Bingu National Stadium this weekend.

He expects Bingu National Stadium will be filled with growing optimism.

"I believe we can do it. The battle is not over yet," said Van Geneugden.

What the Flames need, of course, is an early goal and even then it might not be enough.

And the problem for the home side is that should their opponents score, it would leave Malawi needing to net three times.

