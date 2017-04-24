Malawi: Wanderers Yet to Get Bus Ipite Ownership Certification

In a dramatic turn of events Might Be Forward Wanderers are yet to get ownership documents for a bus they won in the Bus Ipite Bonanza organised by Luso TV three months ago.

Wanderers Vice General Secretary Chris Kananji said the organisers, Luso TV have not been cooperative to provide the documents so that it should be registered in their name.

"We have been reminding Luso TV on several occasions but they have been playing hide and seek," Kananji said.

"We have information that they owe clearing agent Allied Frieght Services, and that is why they have not released the documents."

He said having run out of patience the team had referred them after to Football Association to intervene.

"We have reported the matter to Fam because they organised the tournament through them and the association issued the licence authorising them to hold the bonanza," he said.

Allied Frieght Services official Elijah Masiye confirmed that Luso TV had failed flouted the contract.

"The change of ownership of the bus to Wanderers has not been done because we used the money on the understanding that they will pay but they have failed to do so," he said.

"We not being hard on Wanderers but they have an agreement to honour."

Wanderers beat their archrivals Nyasa Big Bullets 5-1 on aggregate after taking a 3-0 advantage in the first leg.