Lilongwe — A WhatsApp forum, Malawi Weather Chasers, on Friday donated K163, 000 towards the Mlowe boat tragedy through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA).

One of the Forum's administrators, Yobu Kachiwanda, said the Mlowe boat tragedy on April 16 and the continuing Karonga floods touched some members of the Forum so much that it was suggested that who could afford any amount should pool their contributions together and donate the sum to the affected people through DoDMA.

Kachiwanda, who is Senior Meteorologist at the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, said the donation was part of the Forum's four pillars which are, Risk Knowledge, Monitoring and Warning Services, Dissemination and Communication, and Response Capacity.

"We realize that as citizens of Malawi, we have a role to play and we cannot wait for support to always come from beyond our borders; time has come for mindset change," he said.

Kachiwanda said although the donation was made by just few individuals who could afford on short notice, it was not the amount that mattered but rather the spirit to give what one had to help those in need of it.

He added that since Malawi Weather Chasers Forum had its foundation rooted on the basis of enhancement of Early Warning System (EWS) in Malawi, the donation would improve element four of the EWS: Response Capacity.

The Malawi Weather Chasers whatsApp Forum has 256 members among them weather experts, environmentalists, media and communication practitioners, and agricultural officers.

Among the Forum's members are also representatives of humanitarian clusters that support response in times of disasters at national level.

"The presence of stakeholders that support humanitarian response on the forum is very significant; an example is Churches Action in Relief and Development (CARD) under the umbrella of Act Alliance who over the last few days donated tents to Karonga flood victims," the senior meteorologist explained.

Every day the Malawi Weather Chasers Forum generate and disseminate meaningful warning information to enable individuals, communities and organizations threatened by a hazard to prepare and to act appropriately to reduce the possibility of harm or loss, where possible.