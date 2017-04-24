Gifted with a golden voice, another promising worship Singer Lia Mwathunga has released a single titled 'I need your strength' which has already gone viral on different social media platforms with many describing it as a song full of grace.

Many who have listened to the song say the song is well composed and there is maturity in it, adding that the artist has a future in as far as Worship songs are concerned.

Mwathunga told Nyasa Times that her aim was to lead people into the presence of God through praise and worship songs across the country and even beyond.

"God entrusted me with a talent and it is time now to use it to glorify God and bring back lost souls," she said.

The 24 year old, Business administrative studies student at Phwezi Technical College in Rumphi added that she had more options in this world but she opted to sing for the Lord.

Mwathunga further promised continuous improvement in her career.

"I believe this is what I could have done for now being my first time as a solo artist after singing for various church groups and I am very impressed with the positive feedback from people who have listened to the song," she said.

The song was recorded at OBK Studios in Chileka, Blantyre.