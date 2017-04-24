Malawi: More Unfinished Projects in Blantyre City Council's 2016-17 Budget

Blantyre — Blantyre city residents are dissatisfied with how the Blantyre city council conducted its development projects in the 2016-2017 Budget.

The Blantyre city residents stated their dissatisfaction at the Blantyre city council participatory Budget session in Blantyre on Thursday.

One of the residents, Stella Chimenya said in an interview with Malawi News Agents that most of the 2016-2017 projects that Blantyre City Council had shown the residents at the participatory budget session were in progress and that only a few of them had been completed.

"There are more projects in the 2016-2017 Budget that are in progress but today they are preparing the 2017-2018 Budget. Besides, the City Council did not even do some projects outlined in the 2016-2017 Budget." She said.

Chimenya bemoaned that last financial year's budget, the city council promised us that they would construct Masala hospital and rehabilitate Namiyango health centre but up to today they have not started the construction of the projects.

Some of the Blantyre City Council 2016-2017 unfinished projects are upgrading of Bangwe-Mvula to St Patrick 2,7km road, rehabilitation of Machinjiri to Mapanga 2.5 km road, rehabilitation of Safarawo road in Ndilande which is 1.3 km and rehabilitation of Namiyango ring road. Blantyre city council had MK 2, 809, 375, 00 in its 2016-2017 Budget.

The Mayor of the City of Blantyre, Wild Ndipo said at the event that the council failed to finish projects that were in 2016-2017 budget because of lack of financial resources.

He pointed out that residence of Blantyre must not lose hope because Blantyre city Council will start by completing the projects that were in 2016-2017 budget before we embark on the projects that are in 2017-2018 budget.

"We will not leave out 2016-2017 projects that were not finished; we will first complete them and start 2017-2018 projects. We encourage councilors to come to the council and remind the council the projects that are taking place in their areas. When contractors are slow or did not complete the projects, it is the councilors' duty to report to the council," Ndipo said.

Peeping into the city council's 2017-2018 budget there are projects such as rehabilitation of the following primary schools: Mpata, Mbayani and Mayera. There are some public sector reform projects such as rehabilitation of Zingwangwa public toilet and construction of a car pack in Blantyre City.

Blantyre city council Public relations officer, Anthony Kasunda stated that the city council is encouraging individuals, Government organization, non Governmental Organization to take part in the development of their city.