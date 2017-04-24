Uganda: Over 2500 Sit for Law School Pre-Entry Exams At Makerere

A total of 2,565 applicants sat for Makerere University pre-entry to law examinations over the weekend.

They include 2,258 applicants, who completed their senior six last year, 147 degree holders and entrants on the mature age category as well as 160 diploma holders.

This is the fifth cohort of students to sit for the pre-entry to law examination introduced during the 2012/2013 intake. It's a requirement to sit the examination for students who wish to be admitted to Makerere University Bachelor of Laws (LLB) course.

The papers draw questions from general knowledge and current affairs, logic, grammar, essay writing and comprehension. Applicants who sat for yesterday's examination told URN that they were asked a wide range of questions including arithmetic - calculation, name of the vice president of the United of States of America (USA), name of Uganda's leader of opposition among others.

Other questions include; the name of Ugandan athlete who won gold medal at the recent IAAF cross country championship held in Kampala, writing an assay on the Uganda Communication Commission directive on mobile phone SIM card registration and an essay of local council elections that have been not been held since 2001.

Mwesigye Patrick, one of the candidates said: "general knowledge was not easy because it could only be passed by people who have been reading newspapers."

Persons who qualified for pre-entry include A'level applicants who obtained 13 points (males) and 12 points (females) in any combination for humanities and sciences. Also eligible were candidates who sat for A'level before 2013 and obtained 15 and 14 points for male and female applicants respectively.

Diploma holders are required to possess at least a 2nd class or credit diploma in humanities from a recognized institution. Degree holders were graduates from any recognized institution.