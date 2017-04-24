Uganda: Truck Drivers Call Off Strike At Uganda-South Sudan Border

Photo: The Observer

A South Sudanese escort truck at Elegu.

Truck drivers who ply the Uganda-South Sudan border trade route have finally called off their week-long strike following commitments and concessions made by the government of South of Sudan.

The drivers agreed to resume entry into South Sudan after holding lengthy talks with a delegation of South Sudan government on Friday. The delegation included senior military and police officers led by the minister of interior, South Sudan police services, Lt. General Majok Akec Malok and his deputy Riaw Gatlier Gai among others.

The Ugandan delegation was led by Bosco Otim, the North regional police commander and several army officials. They first met in the South Sudan town of Nimule before addressing the striking drivers at the Uganda border township of Elegu.

Some of the issues that caused the strikes including financial extortion by South Sudan security officials between Nimule and Juba, harassment and mistreatment, arbitrary arrest and killing, too many check points among others.

Gatlier Gai told the drivers that the challenges that sparked off their strikes had been resolved with establishment of new security measures along the trade route.

"We know there are unnecessary [checks]. As you leave Nimule you can be stopped 15-20 times - paying money to different people, which are unathorised to collect money. [We know] there [is] some insecurity. You don't have escort as a truck driver.

The escort we used to have is for buses and small vehicles. So, now we have taken immediate measures to have two escorts. One for buses and small vehicles to go according to their speed to Juba. The second one is for trucks to go according to the speed of trucks. If you are driving 20km/hr, our escort forces will drive with you 20km/hr till you reach Obama. This escort will be from Nimule to Obama", said Gai.

Gai said checks points had been reduced from more than 30 to only three in Nimule, Nisitu and Obama adding that security deployment along the great trade route had been overhauled.

He said government had set up a security post at a mountain hot spot where trucks traveling to South Sudan are often attacked and payment of all taxes have been gazetted for Nimule border point only.

"From Nisutu to Juba there will be no checkpoint. You go to Juba normally. We have taken measures that every money, everything that will be paid by a truck driver will be paid in Nimule. One point for payment and that payment will be only verified in Nisutu. From Nimule, you will be escorted without a stop. You will stop by Nisutu, the document will be verified and once you pay your taxes verified by the government of South Sudan, you don't have to pay again", Gai added.

Abdulatiff Bukenya, a Ugandan semi-trailer driver told URN that the challenges they go through while working in South Sudan are too many.

"When you find the army you have to pay them, when you find traffic you have to pay them. But the money they write on the receipt is less than what you pay them. You find the receipt is 20 South Sudanese pounds but you pay SSP 300. And if you go to Juba, when you give that receipt to a traffic [officer] for that day, he can 'eat' that receipt and say it is not valid. He tells you to pay again - which money you don't have. You find traffic, the army and even the police, then the CID - you have to pay all of them", said Bukenya

Bukenya said they are uncertain if the new measures will hold for a long time.

"The in-charge minister of interior made three clear things. That from Nimule to Obama and from Obama to Nisutu and Nisutu to Juba the truck drivers will be accorded due respect of escorts depending on the speed at which they [are driving at]. Then the other thing was the issue of extortion, we equally said there should be no stoppage on way until when these guys or the truck drivers reach Juba.

Because of too much checkpoints on the road, they have also said it is going to be abolished and we think that this is a very good step. We only urge these truck drivers to go by that as we equally appeal to the government of South Sudan to make that resolution to be real other than leaving it on papers. It should really be practical to help these guys from accessing the place."

Other drivers pleaded with South Sudan government to ensure that the new measures are implemented.